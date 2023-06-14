ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Avelo Airlines is beginning flights Wednesday from Rochester to North Carolina’s Research Triangle.

According to Avelo, the flights will have exclusive non-stop service from the Frederick Douglass — Greater Rochester International Airport to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Avelo is the only airline with non-stop service between the two airports.

The airline was first announced to come to the Rochester airport back in March. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that this is the first nonstop service to North Carolina in decades.

“We believe that Avelo’s business model of investing in small, hometown airports fits ROC perfectly, and are excited about their potential to grow and add more nonstop markets to popular vacation destinations,” Bello said. “The addition of Avelo speaks to the strength of the Rochester economy, the attractiveness of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and the demand for more air service.”

Following Tuesday’s inaugural flight, the airline will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.