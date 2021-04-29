Amtrak offering 50% off for 50th anniversary

WASHINGTON (WTEN) — Amtrak customers can claim up to 50% off their fares as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The offer, which has a maximum of $50 off per segment, is valid between April 28 and May 5, for future travel between June 2 and November 13.

Fares between New York and Boston or Miami, and Washington D.C. to Chicago, fall to $50 or lower during the promotion:

Route/Cities Fare New York City to Boston Acela: $49

Northeast Regional Rail: $30 New York City to Washington, D.C. Acela: $50

NER: $30 Philadelphia to New York City Acela: $41

NER: $19 New York City to Miami $50 Boston to Portland, Maine $15 Washington D.C. to Philadelphia Acela: $46

NER: $19 Washington D.C. to Chicago $50 Los Angeles to Seattle $50 Portland, Oregon to Seattle $18 Emeryville, California to Sacramento $15 Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida $50 Chicago to East Lansing, Michigan $15

“Since launching service in 1971, Amtrak has been continuously driving towards the future –setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives and extending access to new communities. To celebrate our 50th Anniversary and to welcome travelers back to Amtrak, we are offering deeply discounted fares of $50 or less per segment across our network for travel throughout the summer and fall.” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn

The promotion applies to one-way coach and Acela Business Class only and is valid on all routes except Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh only), Pacific Surfliner, New Haven-Springfield Shuttle, and 7000-8999 thruway connecting services. More information is available on the Amtrak website.