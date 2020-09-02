American Airlines to add nonstop flights from Rochester to Miami during holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — American Airlines will add nonstop seasonal service from Greater Rochester International Airport to Miami International Airport beginning on November 7 through April 3, 2021.

These flights will operate Saturday only on Embraer 175, 76-seat aircraft representing 22 additional nonstop flights to Florida than during this same period in 2020. This will be the first time that Rochester has had continuous nonstop service to Miami.

“This is exciting news. A new nonstop American Airlines flight from Rochester to Miami will be an affordable, convenient way for residents to travel to Florida and points beyond,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement. “I know our airport staff continues to take the proper precautions to ensure travelers’ health and safety remains a top priority. I am grateful to American Airlines for their continued investment in our market and hope our snowbirds and travelers will consider these new flight options.”

Passengers who are interested in booking flights can do so here.