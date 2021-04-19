American Airlines expanding nonstop flights from Rochester to Miami

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — American Airlines will be extending its nonstop seasonal service from Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) to Miami International Airport (MIA).

Additional flights will be available from June 5 through August 14. The service will also return for its second winter season on Nov. 13, 2021 to April 2, 2022.

“I am grateful to American Airlines for recognizing the importance of continued investment in our market and the interest of our snowbirds and travelers in having nonstop service to Miami during the summer and winter seasons,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement.

“American Airlines added nonstop service from ROC to MIA last year, which was the first time residents here had the opportunity to fly nonstop to MIA from our airport. These flights offer an affordable and convenient way for our residents and families to visit Florida’s largest international travel gateway and access service to more than 70 cities across the Caribbean and Latin America.”

The nonstop service will operate Saturdays only on Embraer 175, 76-seat aircraft.

Start Date End Date Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Jun 5, 2021 Aug 14, 2021 ROC MIA 7:15 10:24 E-175 Jun 5, 2021 Aug 14, 2021 MIA ROC 19:55 23:12 E-175 Nov 13, 2021 Apr 2, 2022 ROC MIA 7:30 11:00 E-175 Nov 13, 2021 Apr 2, 2022 MIA ROC 19:50 23:05 E-175

Passengers can begin booking tickets online. American Airlines schedules are subject to change based on demand and conditions due to COVID-19.

