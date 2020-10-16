Allens Bridge Road in Albion to close for repairs, expected delays

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third straight year in 2019, the government’s road safety agency said Thursday, Oct. 1. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect delays next week along along Allens Bridge Road in Albion, Orleans County, for bridge maintenance.

Daytime closures will be in effect Monday, October 19, through Wednesday, October 21, to perform steel repairs on the structure carrying Allens Bridge Road over the Erie Canal.

While there will not be a signed detour, motorists are advised to use nearby canal bridges at Presbyterian Road and Eagle Harbor Road while work is being performed.

All construction activities at this location are weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.