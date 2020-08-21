Additional non-stop flights to Florida from Rochester announced for early 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines is adding direct flights to Florida from the Greater Rochester International Airport from January through April.

“The Florida market is always popular with people and families throughout our community, but especially during some of Monroe County’s colder winter months,” Bello said in a statement. “The additional non-stop flights will bring greater access, affordability and convenience to four of Florida’s most prominent locations and will greatly enhance the visibility of our airport. I hope travelers will consider these flights options and the ROC airport for their next trip down south.”

The flights will be available from January 5, 2021, through April 11, 2021. The destinations and available travel dates are as follows:

Orlando (MCO) Non-Stop

January – Daily

February – Daily

March – Daily

April – Daily (through 4/11)

Ft. Myers (RSW) Non-Stop

January – Sat. Only

February – Daily

March – Sat. Only

April – Sat. Only (through 4/11)

Tampa (TPA) Non-Stop

January – Daily

February – Daily

March – Sat. & Sun. Only

April – Sat. & Sun. Only (through 4/11)

Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) Non-Stop

February – Sat. Only

March – Sat. Only

April – Sat. Only (through 4/11)

These additional flights represent 18 more non-stop options to Florida markets than during the same time period in 2020.