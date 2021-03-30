AAA: Top 5 destinations for Easter weekend

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Federal auditors are issuing fresh criticism of the government agency that approved the Boeing 737 Max. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the Federal Aviation Administration must improve its process for certifying new planes. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With travel restrictions easing just in time for Easter, travel experts say they expect to see a surge in travel this holiday.

According to AAA the top five destinations for Easter weekend include:

Orlando, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Dominican Republic

Jamaica

Nashville, TN

Experts say once restrictions were lifted travelers jumped at the chance to shake off the cabin fever.

“With quarantine rules being lifted, travel is making a comeback,” Director of Public Relations at AAA Elizabeth Carey said.

“The floodgates just opened up a lot people were just waiting and that was something holding travelers back. So we’re seeing a lot more travelers now, but we want to remind them to use caution.”

Beginning Thursday, anyone coming to New York from another state will no longer have to quarantine. The mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers — and all air travelers are still required to fill out the traveler health form upon arrival into New York.