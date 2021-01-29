AAA: Slightly higher speeds enough to increase the risk of injury or death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from AAA finds adjusting your speed can have a big impact on crash outcomes.

The safety organization conducted crashes at three different speeds — 40, 50 and 56 miles per hour.

The study found that the slightly higher speeds were enough to increase the risk of severe injury or death.

“As the crash speed increased in these tests researches found more structural damage on the dummies entire body,” AAA WCNY CEO Tony Spada said. “A speeding drive may arrive faster to their destination, but just a few minutes which it isn’t worth risking injury or even death.”

Researches are urging lawmakers to consider these findings in deciding whether to raise speed limits.