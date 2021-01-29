AAA shares tips for winter driving, weather preparation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA has provided a series of tips for vehicle battery life, cold weather preparation, and driving in the snowy, icy conditions.

A battery should be tested annually once it reaches three years old. No matter its age, it should be inspected during every oil change.

Here are ways to know if a battery might be nearing the end of its life:

Vehicle cranks slowly when trying to start

Grinding, clicking or buzzing when the ignition is turned on

Vehicle has stalled

Headlights dim when idling, but brighten when the driver revs the engine

Battery is more than three years old

Here are some tips from AAA on cold weather preparation:

Carry an emergency kit equipped for winter weather. The kit should include a cellphone charger, sand or kitty litter, a small shovel, flashlight, an ice scraper, jumper cables, a blanket, gloves or mittens and snacks and water.

Replace worn windshield-wiper blades. If your climate is especially harsh, purchase one-piece, beam-type or rubber-clad “winter” blades to fight snow and ice buildup. Use cold-weather windshield washer solvent and carry an ice scraper.

Inspect your tires. Make sure tires have adequate tread depth – at least 4/32” – as worn tires can affect a driver’s ability to stop in slick conditions. An easy way to check for wear is by inserting a quarter into your tread groove. If the top of Washington’s head is exposed, the tread depth is less than 4/32″ and it’s time to replace your tires. Also, check that your car has a spare tire and keep it properly inflated in case you need it.

Have your battery tested. A AAA survey found that two-thirds of American drivers have never proactively had their car battery tested. If a battery is more than three years old have it checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to endure cold weather. AAA’s Mobile Battery Service offers free battery testing for AAA members.

Wash and wax your vehicle on warm winter days. To help prevent rust damage, which costs drivers approximately $3 billion every year, thoroughly wash and clean your vehicle prior to the start of winter and apply a coat of wax to protect the finish. During the winter, frequently wash your vehicle (including the undercarriage) to loosen, dissolve and neutralize road salts. Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.

Tips from AAA on winter driving: