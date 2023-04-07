ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re looking to travel outside the U.S., and are waiting on your passport to arrive, you’re not alone. Experts say it’s a growing trend as demand for travel has jumped significantly compared to this time last year.

Right now, AAA estimates a wait of three months or longer on passports. That’s compared to a standard wait of 8 to 11 weeks. Experts say the spike in travel demand is to blame for the slow downs.

AAA says passport applications in New York have gone up about 40 percent compared to 2022.

“The other thing that goes with that is international travel is surging right now as it’s up 30 percent from just a year ago. Our bookings with AAA are up 200 percent from last year. You put those two factors together and you’ve got a recipe for delays,” said Mark Gruba, spokesperson for AAA Western and Central New York.

Experts say the best thing to do is plan accordingly, and be flexible. They add if the demand for applications continues, your wait time will likely be even longer.

“The key thing here is planning ahead because if you don’t have a valid passport, or you’ve got one that’s expired, and you need to put in an application in for a new one, you’re really looking at about a three month turn around right now,” said Gruba.

Another hangup for some travelers: the timeline on future passport expirations.

“There are some countries that require your passport be valid for six months beyond the point where you leave the U.S. If you’ve got a passport that is currently valid, but expires in three or four months, there are some places where they will not let you into the country. You’ve got to make sure of that,” said Gruba.

Some relief in all this — AAA recommends a passport courier service called “Rush My Passport.” However, it does come with a cost of about $800 to ship a passport within a week, and $600 for two weeks.

Meanwhile, AAA says the most popular U.S. destinations include Florida, Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks.