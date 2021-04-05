AAA: Demand for gas is up, but there’s little change at the pump

(WIVB) — Looking at gas prices, the national average is up, while New York’s is down.

That being said, they’re not that far apart.

National average: $2.87 (up one cent since last week)

New York average: $2.90 (down one cent since last week)

One year ago, the national average was $1.94, but New York’s was $2.30.

Here’s a look at the averages across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.85 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.82 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca – $2.88 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $2.87 (down one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.93 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.85 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)

AAA says that the demand for gas is up since many families traveled for an Easter break.

“At the same time, refineries are switching over to summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce,” AAA says. “Gas prices typically reach their highest level of the year as we approach Memorial Day.”

MORE | Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance