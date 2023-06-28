ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we approach Independence Day weekend, travelers are preparing to head to their vacation destinations.

AAA projects that 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday weekend. They say this will set a new record.

Domestic travel is set to increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022. AAA says local road trippers are planning to visit National parks, oceans, and lakes — such as Mount Rushmore, Badlands, and Yellowstone.

AAA says places like Myrtle Beach and Outer Banks are top destinations, with Hershey, PA being the new interest. Local attractions include wineries in the Finger Lakes, Adirondacks, and the Niagara region.

13,000 calls are expected to be received by AAA during the holiday weekend, saying top issues will be battery related, flat tires, and lockouts.

AAA expects Friday to be the busiest day on the roads during the holiday weekend.

Motorists are encouraged by AAA to plan their route prior to heading out on a trip, as well as making sure your vehicle is operating smoothly to avoid a breakdown.

For roadside assistance, AAA says they are “just a call away” at 800-AAA-HELP.