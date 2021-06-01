AAA: ‘100 deadliest days’ of the year for car crashes

FILE – In this March 31, 2021 file photo, traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia. If you’re traveling over the Memorial Day weekend, expect lots of company. The AAA auto club said Tuesday, May 11, that more than 37 million Americans plan to travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re now in the “100 deadliest days” of the year for car crashes according to AAA.



AAA foundation says the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day has noticeable up-tick in car crashes involving teens. The foundation found speeding is the most common cause and advise parents to spend the summer months teaching teenagers safe driving habits.

“These kids have kind of been cooped up in their rooms. This summer is going to be different than other summers, where things are starting to open back up,” AAA Director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications Elizabeth Carey said.

“So it could be a more dangerous summer. We don’t know but AAA wants to make sure that everyone stays as safe as possible on the roads.”

AAA says that nearly 20 people die every summer, during these 100 days, from car crashes involving teenagers.