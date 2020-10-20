New York-neighboring states meet coronavirus travel advisory criteria, but restrictions ‘not viable’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Five new states met the criteria for the tri-state coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The tri-state travel advisory is a joint effort between New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as part of a coordinated regional effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

New Jersey and Connecticut were actually added to the list, Gov. Cuomo said during a media briefing with media Tuesday, but the governor said there would be some exemptions regarding essential travel, due to the proximity of the states.

“There is no practical way to quarantine New York from New Jersey and Connecticut,” Gov. Cuomo said. “There are just too many interchanges, there are too many interconnections, there are too many people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy. I will be talking to Connecticut and New Jersey, making it clear that to the extent travel among the state or between the states in not essential, it should be avoided.”

According to the CDC and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, New Jersey has a positive test rate of 10.2 per 100,000 over a seven day rolling average, but an infection rate of 2.8% over a seven day rolling average. Connecticut is 11.2, and 1.6%, respectively.

The governor said Pennsylvania, as another neighboring state with an infection rate that meets the advisory’s criteria, would have similar exemptions for practical and economic purposes regarding essential travel.

Gov. Cuomo said further discussion with leaders from Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will happen in the coming days to figure out specifics and logistics.

“Neighboring states Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania now meet the criteria for the travel advisory — however, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between us, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable,” said a Tuesday press release from the governor’s office. “That said, New York state highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

The other two new states are Maryland and Arizona.

The full updated list of states and territories on the travel advisory will be as follows:

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas Colorado Connecticut (non-essential interstate travel discouraged) Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Jersey (non-essential interstate travel discouraged) New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Pennsylvania (non-essential interstate travel discouraged) Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with:

A positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or

A state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this year.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, New York state has one of the lowest virus positivity rates in the nation.

States by positivity rate: