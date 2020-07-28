3 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 34 total, plus Puerto Rico, Washington D.C.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on a conference call with media Tuesday three more states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota, making 34 states total, plus the two territories. Minnesota was put back on the list after being removed last week.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Washington D.C.

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

Gov. Cuomo also gave an update on the state’s pandemic status Tuesday.

The governor said the virus numbers were good Tuesday: Of some 57,000 tests conducted statewide Monday, the infection rate was .93%, nine New Yorkers died from COVID-19, 648 New Yorkers were hospitalized and 81 people were intubated, the lowest number since March 15.

“If we do not do compliance, if we get lazy, if we get sloppy, we will see those numbers to go up,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I need the local governments to do their jobs. The state government cannot substitute for every local government enforcement.”

The governor said the New York State Liquor Authority’s newly-formed, multi-agency task force found 26 additional violations of COVID-19 rules and regulations Monday — all of which were downstate establishments. Since compliance checks began last Tuesday, the task force has charged 242 different bars and restaurants for violating the pandemic rules.

“An additional 26 violations were found and were issued, and that will continue,” Gov. Cuomo said. The 26 last night were from Manhattan primarily, 17, Queens County, nine in Queens County. When we talk about local compliance efforts, and local government efforts, obviously we have more to do there.”

Regarding relief packages being negotiated in Washington, the governor says if state and local governments don’t get funding, it will have a significant impact on New Yorkers.

“It is going to have a dramatic, practical effect on New Yorkers and I want New Yorkers to know the consequences because I want our federal representatives held accountable,” Gov. Cuomo said.

After a number of coronavirus cases that caused MLB games to be canceled Monday, the governor invited baseball teams to come play in New York.

“New York state could host any Major League Baseball game for any teams that want to play and they could play those games in our stadiums,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New York has one of the lowest infection rates in the country. New York state has a full department of health protocol systems in place, we have a testing system in place. I offer to MLB, if you’re having problems playing in other states, come play here. We will set up a health protocol, they could fly their team in on a private air craft. They could go from the airport to a hotel where they would be quarantined. We would test everyone, we would get the test result back and then they could play ball in our stadium. Then they could get on a plane and fly home. We have the ability to do it we have the testing ability to do it.”

Last week the Toronto Blue Jays announced they would be playing their games in Buffalo, with their taxi squad being set up in Rochester.

“Come play here,” Gov. Cuomo said. “There are no fans anyways, so it’s just about the coverage and New York is the media capital, so I offer that for what it is worth.”