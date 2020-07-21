10 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 31 total on updated list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on a conference call with media Tuesday 10 more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington, making 31 states total after Minnesota was removed from the list.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

The governor also said Tuesday marked day 143 of the pandemic in New York, and of some 66,000 tests conducted Monday, about 1.2% came back positive. The governor said that there were 724 virus hospitalizations statewide, up eight from the day prior, and the governor said two deaths throughout the whole state was a “milestone” for New Yorkers.

“A significant milestone for me, and all New Yorkers — we only had two deaths from COVID-19 yesterday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New Yorkers saved lives with what they did, and I hope they realize that. They did it, no one else did it. People working together, 19 million people working together, because they cared about each other. I congratulate all New Yorkers and I’m proud to be one.”

