$10 hotel rooms, more deals offered as resorts try to bring tourists back to Las Vegas

Travel

by: 8NewsNow staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts are offering bargain room rates to encourage people to come and play again.

And the bargains get bigger if you’ve got a player’s card and you’ve already been building up points.

At Caesars Entertainment properties, deals as low as $10 for a room have been reported at some resorts. That’s a deal offered to “Diamond” status customers.

MGM properties like Excalibur, and Luxor have deals under $25, and MGM Grand has rooms for $39 through the M Life program.

Keep in mind that resort fees will always mean your bill is not just the base rate. That goes for all resorts.

Websites like thepointsguy.com track these deals, which change often.

For some, the opportunity to stay at the best hotels could be the attraction. Rooms are available and competition will keep the prices down as long demand is down. Players who come in on weekend trips from Los Angeles might find that they can stay at the Bellagio, Wynn or Caesars for the same price they are used to paying at other resorts.

It’s a good time for a staycation for locals, with Station Casinos rewarding their customers with lower room rates.

The best deals are found through player’s clubs, which allow casinos to track play levels and reward players. Casinos maintain mailing lists and will notify players of available deals, often with monthly coupons or emails.

