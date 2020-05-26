1  of  74
Travel companies sees uptick in bookings

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Travel and Tourism have been some of the hardest-hit areas of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Countries around the globe have advised residents to stay home and now, many are taking very cautious and gradual steps to reopen. The CEO of a travel agency said he’s seeing more interest.

“I mean in regions where the healthcare situation is improving, in the U.S. to a little extent but in Germany and in Europe in particular, you do see an interest in new bookings, and you do see an increase in searches, and particularly for the summer months,” CEO of Trivago Axel Hefer said.

Travel agents are reminding people they should be comfortable before they are ready to travel again.

