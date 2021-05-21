Returning to the workplace: What can you expect?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now that most restrictions are lifted in New York State, people may be heading back to the office for the first time after working from home for more than a year.

Centerstate CEO has been studying what Central New York employers have been doing and offering advice in their Return to Work Series.

One thing the organization’s president, Rob Simpson, said we know for sure, is workplaces as we know them are changing across the country. But there are specific trends they’re noticing in the region. Simpson said many employers are choosing to go with a hybrid model, having their employees come into the office only for part of the time.

“I know many employers have found that their productivity has increased as employees have worked from home. Others have told me that they feel like their workforce has not been as productive and they feel like they need to have people back in the office to collaborate,” Simpson said.

The return-to-work plan all depends on the industry and whether people need to be in person to get the job done or not.

“I do think though that more people are going to return to the workplace than won’t,” Simpson said. “We’re already seeing those signs in downtown Syracuse if you went outside yesterday or today. I was downtown this morning at work and there are people everywhere frequenting establishments, going out to lunch, and ultimately those are good signs for our economy. It’s just going to be different for a little while,” Simpson said.

Centerstate CEO is a chamber of commerce, providing information and resources for local businesses who need them. The organization is hosting another Return to Work Series next week on May 26th. If your business is interested, reach out to them on their website. You can also email them at support@centerstateCEO.com. The lecture will include legal advice on mask mandates at work and guidance from larger busiensses who have been working throughout the entire pandemic.