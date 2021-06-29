New York ranked best state for teen drivers in 2021

Lifestyles

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and make sure drivers are paying attention while using them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation says its members support the voluntary principles. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As summer has the highest rate of teens obtaining new driver’s licenses compared to all other seasons, driving in New York has been determined to be the safest for younger motorists.

The latest study, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, determined the safest and least costly driving environments for teenagers in the United States.

The study compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics which included the number of teen driver fatalities, average cost of car repairs and the presence of impaired- driving laws.

New York State was determined to be the safest state overall for teen drivers. Following New York in the top three were Oregon and Connecticut. The top three least safe states were Wyoming, Idaho and South Dakota.

Findings that contributed to New York’s high ranking included it having the highest presence of occupant-protection laws, highest presence of distracted-driving/ texting-while-driving laws, highest presence of impaired-driving laws and the highest number of teen driver’s graduated licensing program provisions.

Additional findings for New York included:

  • 4th lowest driver fatalities per 100,000 teens
  • 6th lowest teen DUI’s per 100,000 teens
  • 16th lowest average cost of car repairs

Full rankings of the 50 states are included in the chart below:

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Safety Economic Environment Driving Laws 
1New York64.921311
2Oregon59.724265
3Connecticut59.0171725
4Alaska58.1533913
5Massachusetts57.8562137
6Michigan57.6214142
7Minnesota57.5112540
8Texas57.2015921
9Maryland57.0553316
10New Jersey56.8124326
11Washington56.6911382
12Illinois56.1913356
13Maine55.8223828
14Ohio55.6917248
15Florida55.40211033
16Kentucky55.3227417
17North Carolina54.98192028
18Oklahoma54.7430319
19Delaware54.5226294
20Rhode Island54.0720329
21North Dakota53.43161943
22Louisiana52.9737123
23Hawaii52.66252522
24Pennsylvania51.86243036
25Wisconsin51.50281834
26West Virginia51.43361411
27Georgia51.33104523
28Virginia50.3894630
29Kansas50.1741719
30Iowa49.79331539
31Utah48.92184715
32Tennessee48.8329418
33Vermont48.77321345
34New Mexico48.6835347
35California47.9985010
36Indiana47.57401634
37Arizona47.56314218
38Colorado47.48383612
39Nevada46.77224824
40Alabama45.59394014
41South Carolina44.75344431
42New Hampshire44.49422841
43Arkansas43.8347627
44Nebraska43.63432346
45Mississippi42.34481132
46Missouri40.61442450
47Montana38.77462749
48South Dakota38.62492244
49Idaho35.64454937
50Wyoming34.68503747

The full 2021’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers study can be read on WalletHub’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss