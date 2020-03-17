1  of  78
Closings
Husband celebrates 67th wedding anniversary outside wife’s nursing home to protect her from coronavirus

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents Bob and Nancy Shellard have been married 67 years. This year, with coronavirus spread concerns, the long-time couple had to celebrate their anniversary in a unique way.

Nancy is in a nursing home in Somers that has restricted visitors due to safety concerns over COVID-19 spread. According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 60 are most at risk from the highly-contagious virus.

The Shellards’ 67th wedding anniversary was on Saturday, but instead of spending the momentous day apart, 90-year-old Bob celebrated outside the nursing home with a hand-made sign and balloons for Nancy.

The sign read, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do.”

  • Bob Shellard holds home-made sign outside Nancy’s nursing home: “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do.”
  • Bob and Nancy Shellard
  • Shellard Wedding Photo 1953

Nancy waived from a second-floor window and blew Bob kisses.

A nurse relayed messages between the two.

Their family says Nancy felt like a queen. Bob was delighted—mission accomplished.

He told WTNH he doesn’t know when he will see her next but hopes it’ll be soon.

Nancy Shellard waves to her husband from the second-floor window of her nursing home.

