Licking County crash leaves two people dead

LICKING COUNTY, O.H. (WCMH) – Two people were killed after a crash in Licking County early Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 1:20am, a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Katelyn Grove, age 24, of Newark was traveling eastbound on Texas Road in Hanover Township when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway where is struck two trees.

Grove was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the truck, Donzel Evans, age 31, also from Newark, was taken to Licking County Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers said neither Grove nor Evans was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.