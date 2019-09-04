Lewiston PD investigating racist flyers circulating ahead of town festival

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Images of a flyer advertising members of the KKK making an appearance at the Peach Festival this weekend in Lewiston have been circulating over social media.

According to a Peach Festival organizer, Lewiston Kiwanis president Marty Pauly was told by Town of Lewiston Police that the flyer was originally mailed from a Rochester postmark.

Police said that they will make every effort to assure that the Academy Park area will remain safe throughout.

Images of the flyer shared online say “Feel free to approach our members, who will be making their presence known if you would like to join our white pride movement.”