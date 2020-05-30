1  of  74
Lewis County businesses opening as part of Phase 2

News
Posted:

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – As of 1pm today, Lewis County is open for Phase Two businesses. Business guidance can be found at the Forward NY website. Similar to Phase One, businesses must complete an online attestation and submit a safe reopening plan.

Phase Two businesses include:

  • Office Settings
  • Real Estate
  • Essential and Phase II In-Store Retail (see guidance for specifics)
  • Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals
  • Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning
  • Commercial Building Management
  • Hair Salons and Barbershops

Hair stylists are “highly encouraged” to be tested prior to reopening salons. Stylists wishing to be tested can call Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453 to schedule an appointment.

Some county government facilities will also be included in Phase Two reopening.

Beginning on June 1 the County Courthouse will be reopened to the public. Temperature screenings and face coverings will be required upon entry.

The Lewis County Clerk’s office will be reopening to in-person transactions, with a few transactions that will be limited to an appointment and not just a walk-in basis. Office hours are 8:30am-4:30pm. Pistol hours will remain 9am-3:30pm. Anyone who wishes to schedule an appointment for pistol license interviews and passport transactions can call the Clerk’s Office at 315-376-5333.

Customers wishing to do business with the Lewis County Clerk’s office will be required to walk through Court House security before entering the County corridor.

At security customers will be:

  • Asked to sign-in
  • Be provided a mask if you don’t have one
  • May be subject to a temperature check

Social distancing will be observed at the Lewis County Clerk’s office. Limited seating will be available for those who may have to wait while other transactions are processed.. Online records research will be limited to two computers and only two seats will be available to those that wish to do work on the work station in the records room.

The DMV will not be opening for in-person transactions at this time.

The Human Services Building on Outer Stowe Street has remained open to the public throughout the New York on PAUSE shutdown. The entry policy for that facility will remain the same, including temperature checks and face coverings required upon entry.

The Board of Elections will be open to the public at a later date, yet to be determined.

The Public Safety Building on Outer Stowe Street will remain closed to the public, pending further guidance from the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

