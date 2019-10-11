Letchworh ready for 43rd annual Arts & Crafts show

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — The next three days are three of the biggest days of the year for Letchworth State Park.

The 43rd annual Arts and Crafts Show begins Saturday and runs through Monday, with more than 340 vendors, lots of food, tons of music, and loads of crafts.

And there will be plenty of autumn color there too. By my assessment, the leaves are about 30% changed over, so the best is yet to come. There are pockets throughout the 18 mile park where the fall colors are very strong.

Whether you’re driving through or parking and walking, you will see some nice signs of the season.

Plus, the crafts show is one of the best in America, at one of the best state parks in the country.

A bonus story from my travels today — two miles south of the park, I saw two bald eagles standing in the road. They took flight when they saw my car and perched atop two trees there.

I was able to pull over a safe distance away and get these shots, such a beautiful sight, and I believe these are the eagles that nest in the park. Each day they venture out, only to return to their nest.