Lemonade stand for Chili baby with Leukemia

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC)– A lemonade stand will be held on Saturday to help 1-year-old Joel Spuck from Chili who was recently diagnosed with secondary AML Leukemia.

The lemonade stand will be held at in Chili at the 40 block of Adela Circle from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Doctors told Joel’s family that without treatment, Joel would have 3-4 weeks left to live. Joel’s family is hoping to start treatment for Joel on Monday.

Joel’s father said the goal is to try to kill Joel’s bone marrow and then get him a transplant.

Those who are interested in seeing if they’d be a good bone marrow match for Joel can check online and those who would like to donate to help Joel during his journey can visit Joel’s GoFundMe page.