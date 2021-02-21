Legislator Todaro urges NYS to include convents and motherhouses in vaccine rollout phase 1A

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro is pushing for elderly nuns living in convents and motherhouses to be included in Phase 1A of the COVID vaccine rollout, allowing the nuns to be prioritized.

The legislator’s resolution passed unanimously Thursday morning.

Todaro says nuns living in congregate housing are concerned about infection “considering the advanced age, close living quarters, and pre-existing conditions of many nuns.”

“Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro introduced a resolution advocating for elderly nuns living in congregate settings to receive the highest priority vaccine status after 22 nuns became infected with COVID-19 and 6 died at a Cheektowaga convent in December.” ERIE COUNTY LEGISLATURE

Todaro notes many of the convents and motherhouses meet the criteria for Phase 1A status but have not been recognized as such. He points to other Felician Sisters in Illinois, New Jersey and Michigan that have received the vaccine.