Legislation to eliminate the gender pay gap brought to Rochester

Legislation to eliminate the gender pay gap in national soccer teams was introduced on Saturday, but for some Rochester residents, the challenge goes beyond sports.

Women earned 85% of what men earned during 2018, according to a pew research center analysis. The pay gender gap affects everyone in the country and Rochester citizens are no different.

“I think women in this country are short-changed and I think we need to get our pay up to equal the men,” said Rose Buza, a Rochester resident.

“We have to change the whole country thought. We have to make it countrywide that everybody that does something should definitely get the same support,” said Joyce Moss, a Rochester resident.

Some residents say skills, education and experience should be deciding factors.

“For equal pay, I think it just should be for expertise, and knowledge and college level,” said Don Wardwell, a Rochester resident.

“I think it should be equal pay for equal work regardless,” said Kalila Mcleod, a Rochester resident

Women being paid less isn’t a new issue. In 1980 women made 36 cents less than male coworkers, in 2018, that gap is now 15 cents.

Just this month, Governor Cuomo expanded a law making it illegal to pay someone less based on factors including gender.

Congressman Joe Morelle also taking a stand. He co-sponsored legislation on Saturday that focused on the national women’s soccer team.

“Recent reports show that these women earn in some case as little as 38 cents on the dollar compared to the men’s team despite winning back to back world cup titles unlike their male counterparts,” said Congressman Joe Morelle, (D) NY- 25TH district.

Congressman Joe Morelle ‘s legislation is called the ‘Give Our Athletes Level Salaries or GOALS Act’. It would block funding for the men’s 20-26 world cup until the women’s team receives an equitable and fair wage.