Legendary actor Ed Asner to perform in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ed Asner will appear as God in “God Help Us!, A Political Comedy” on the JCC CenterStage in Brighton with performances this week on September 19, 21, and 22.

Asner discussed the role and his career Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Well, I’ve been there before,” Asner said of playing God. “He’s kind of a clown. More clown than anything else. And that’s a word to the wise. I think maybe more of us should think of God as a clown.”

In the show, Asner as God is helping a political couple recapture what they’ve lost. “They were lovers at one time, but their political, social thoughts drove them apart,” he explained. “So here we have opposites, and trying to create some form of cooperation, and consideration, and mediation, and all of the other -ations!”

As a star of the big and small screen, Asner has won Eight Emmys. The stage offers a unique satisfaction. “The immediacy,” he said.

He’s different than the grumpy Lou Grant, the character which catapulted him to stardom. “I’ll take you all the way back to the pilot, the first show of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show.’ When I’m interviewing Mary and say, ‘You’ve got spunk.’ And she goes “‘Oh, no, no.’ And I say, ‘I HATE spunk!’ I try to get to fans all over the world and bring that moment up to tell them that that’s a damned lie. I love spunk!”

At 89, Asner still has plenty. He enjoying a second act. “The nice thing about it, ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘Lou Grant’ – my other work – got me jobs for a certain age of the population. Then as I started to fade away, ‘Elf’ and ‘Up’ came along and garnered me some new suckers!”

Asner is laughing all the way to the stage, and you will too.

Performances at the JCC in Brighton are Thursday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 22 at 2:00 p.m.

For tickets to see the legendary actor in “God Help Us!, A Political Comedy” call (585) 461-2000 or visit the JCC CenterStage website.