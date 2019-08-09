Learn the making of classic cartoons through a new exhibit

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Many of us remember waking up Saturday mornings and watching our favorite cartoons. A new exhibit at the George Eastman Museum aims to show visitors just how much work it took to bring those cartoons to life, it’s called “Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons”.

The exhibition celebrates the early process of film animation. According to museum curators, Warner Bros. was one of the first studios to take advantage of animation and syncing it with sound. It was a big step moving forward from the silent film era.

“To know the amount of work that goes into analog creation of these moving image artifacts. We do have a theater here where you can see the final product. To understand exactly how much work goes into creating this and have a deeper appreciation to what you see on screen,” said Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions.

The new exhibit will reintroduce children to the classics cartoons many grew up watching and for those who did, it would be a nostalgic experience.

“I grew up watching Looney Tunes a lot when I was a kid, so it’s been really cool to see the actual process of how they were made,” said Freyja Coe, who’s visiting Rochester from Houston, Texas.

TGIF! This pic really sums up my week 😂 Good Morning! I got a real good one today! 😏 🐰 @EastmanMuseum #Rochester pic.twitter.com/cfwcdRkHtH — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) August 9, 2019

“To introduce it to different generations and then just have fun. Be a fun outing for the summer time here in Rochester,” said Eliza Kozlowski, Director of Marketing & Engagement.

The exhibit takes people on a journey and shows the breakdown of the process that’s involved in creating these cartoons.

“These are called model sheets.These were pieces of paper that were sent around animators at the studio that said specifically how each character was supposed to be drawn,” said Case, as he explained one of the cartoon sketches.

According to Case, each animated film had more than ten thousand frames. A meticulous process that took months for a five to seven minute short.

“It’s just a sketch of bugs bunny. Then we see the cell. This is actually when Bugs Bunny has been colored in and he’s on the front. Here is a cell in front of the background you can see how the animation process comes together,” said Case, as he explained the coloring process of the making of the cartoon.

In the end, visitors can go in the Curtis Theater and see those cartoons, the museum hopes in a better appreciation.

The George Eastman Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Mondays.

TGIF! This pic really sums up my week 😂 Posted by Josh Navarro WROC on Friday, August 9, 2019

The “Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons” exhibit runs through October sixth.

