Leaders asking State AG to investigate N-word used in Hilton classroom

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — In response to a lesson preparing students for some of the racial language in a popular piece of literature, some parents in Hilton became outraged when a photo appeared online showing the “N” word and others like it displayed for a high school class.

Thursday, civil rights leaders gathered in front of Hilton High School asking New York State Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation into what they say are civil rights violations. They are also asking the Department of Education to review the Hilton class curriculum to see if it meets the education threshold.

“Today, we put you all on notice that children have responded to the uncomfortable situation to the magnitude of reaching out to the State Department of Education and to the office of the State Attorney General,” says Justin Morris with Arc of Justice Rochester.

Reverend Kirsten Foye with the Arc of Justice says they have heard the cries of those in the community including parents and students who had to endure the lesson plan where the N-word and other derogatory words were displayed for the class, preparing them for “To Kill a Mockingbird”. Leaders said the teacher put up the lesson in an attempt to be ‘deliberately provocative’.

“For the teacher to take it upon himself to design a lesson snd spell out words that have been long deemed and accepted as inhumane and derogatory, and painful, and racist…is unacceptable. And we’re here to demand accountability,” says Rev. Foye.

Mothers today, saying they felt their children were singled out. “My child was outraged, he felt offended, he felt picked out,” says parent Jessyca Roberts.

In a statement from the Hilton School District last week they said the following: