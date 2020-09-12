Lawyer: Utah boy is ‘lucky to be alive’ after police shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, U.T. (AP) — A family lawyer says a 13-year-old autistic boy who was shot by police in Salt Lake City will likely experience lifelong injuries.

The attorney said in an email Friday that the boy is hospitalized with “pierced organs” and “shattered bones” and is “lucky to be alive.”

His mother says she called 911 last week because the boy was having a breakdown and she needed help from a crisis-intervention officer. She says she told police that her son didn’t know how to regulate his behavior.

Authorities say officers shot the boy as he ran away because they believed he made threats involving a weapon.