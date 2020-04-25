1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Lawmakers want US to rely less on China for medical supplies

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Some lawmakers in Washington believe the coronavirus has exposed America’s over-reliance on China for important drugs and medical equipment. Now, there’s a bipartisan effort to change that. 

The vast majority of drugs Americans use come from China and in the age of coronavirus, many lawmakers say that’s a problem. 

“I think that this is a national security issue,” Rep. Anna Eshoo. D-California said. 

Eshoo proposed creating a new commission of scientists, doctors, pharmaceutical reps and defense officials to lay the groundwork for manufacturing critical drugs in the U.S.

“If China wants to make sneakers and t-shirts and all that, that’s one thing. But we should not be dependent on any country for the most critical drugs,” Eshoo said.

Beyond vital drugs, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says the U.S. depends too much on China for medical equipment. 

“We should never allow China to control supply chains,” Rep. McCarthy said. 

He said there’s bipartisan support to change that. 

“This Congress should work to bring those back to America,” he said.

Lawmakers say while it may be cheaper to produce generic drugs in China or India, the potential security risk especially during a pandemic is too high to bear. And medical experts say changing that would only take a few months.

“There is a safety issue when you don’t have a diversified supply chain,” Mike Alkire, the president of healthcare company Premier Inc., said. 

Alkire said there are enough American manufacturers to make generic drugs that could treat the virus’ symptoms. 

Alkire said by fall the U.S. could maintain enough supply to keep costs competitive. 

“That would certainly be, I’d say comparative in pricing to what southeast Asia’s offering,” Alkire said. 

Some lawmakers say funding to manufacture drugs and PPE domestically should be in the next relief package. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss