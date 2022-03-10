ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lawmakers are calling retail marijuana sales a big step towards equity. Governor Kathy Hochul’s office is calling this a first-in-the-nation shot at giving those impacted by drug charges: ‘Seeding the initiative’ aims to allow those arrested for marijuana in the past, the chance at starting a retail business.

The Office of Cannabis Management says the first two hundred or so retail licenses will go to people who were impacted by the war on drugs. The board says people of color were charged and put away in jail in higher numbers when compared to other segments of the population.

Other licenses will go to non-profits, also, disabled veterans, women, and struggling farmers. When it comes to those impacted by drug crimes, those marijuana convictions must have occurred before March 31st of last year.

The Office of Cannabis Management says they’ve taken their time to get this right and looked at other states that have legalized pot. The board also said farmers can start growing this spring; there’s an application process for that which opens on March 15th.

The board said there’s a lot more to come. It’s not clear how many retail licenses will be issued in New York at this point, but one thing is certain — this is an industry set to grow.

“I want to clarify to folks, for the eligibility criteria for this particular license type– it is not just an individual who has had a marijuana-related conviction, or cannabis-related conviction, it’s also that they are owning and operating a small business. These are small business owners. These are individuals who come from certain communities, have been impacted and have been, in the case of the city, it may have been the case that they were thrown up against the wall, asked to empty their pockets, and produced a small amount of marijuana and were saddled with a misdemeanor conviction that has been with them up until 2021 when we cleared and expunged those records,” says Chris Alexander, Executive Director, Office of Cannabis Management.

Alexander added, “I want to emphasize again, this is a small segment of the potential dispensary licenses, and an even smaller segment of the total licenses that will be provided in the adult-use program. But we found it prudent to get this market off the ground as soon as possible and to rely on existing, or individuals who have been negatively impacted but also– have the experience and the tenacity of owning and operating businesses to be the foundation of our market moving forward.”

Retail applications will come out in the summer; the board says general regulations will come out in May.