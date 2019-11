WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTEN) — Lawmakers in Washington are calling on Veterans Affairs to start giving veterans struggling with depression access to service dogs.

The PAWS Act would create a pilot program inside the VA to provide veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues with trained and certified support dogs.

Lawmakers said the VA maintains there’s not enough evidence to show service dogs make an impact.

There is an active study that’s exploring the issue.