1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawmakers hope other teams will follow Redskins’ lead

News

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After years of controversy, the Washington Redskins made it official Monday: that name will no longer be used.

The NFL team hasn’t said what the new name might be, but some lawmakers want other teams to follow suit.

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said it’s past time for the Washington Redskins to come up with a new name.

“I’ve been a fan of this team since I was a little boy,” Raskin said. “I’ve gotten increasingly uncomfortable being a fan.”

As a representative of the state where the team plays, he said the name is a distraction.

“Because that name is inextricably an affront, an insult to Native Americans,” Raskin said.

Now, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown hopes the Cleveland Indians make a change, too.

“Cleveland had a very successful Negro leagues franchise when baseball was all white,” Brown said.

Brown said that team, the Cleveland Buckeyes, made strides for African American players.

“And I think you pick a name based on that tradition,” he added.

A spokeswoman for Ohio’s other senator, Republican Rob Portman, said changing a name is “ultimately a decision that the team will make” after engaging with the community.

Last week, President Donald Trump accused both the Redskins and the Indians of caving to political correctness.

Monday, White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany said the president thinks Native Americans don’t want the names to change.

“He says that he believes that the Native American community would be very angry at this,” she said.

But Raskin said the president doesn’t get the country’s current mood.

“I don’t know that the president can really understand the insult when he calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas,’” Raskin said.

The Redskins haven’t said what the team’s new name or logo will be.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss