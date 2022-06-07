ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democratic lawmakers who make up the Greater Rochester Area State Delegation discussed the recent passage of gun safety bills in New York on Tuesday. The group also spoke about advances in reproductive legislation among continued efforts.

The delegation applauded swift action in the legisalture surrouding the gun control package, just signed by Gov. Hochul. Several of the measures came up in short timeframe, just weeks before the session ended, in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

“We knew that there was something specific we needed to do even in the last couple weeks of the legislative session and so that’s why we’re here today, as Assemblymember Bronson described, but also to remind folks that we realize New York State is the last barrier between many of these rollbacks, many of the failures to act on the federal government’s part,” says Senator Samra Brouk.

When it comes to reproductive rights, lawmakers brought attention to ongoing efforts to add protections for those seeking safe abortions in New York State. This comes in the wake of the leaked draft opinion of the Surpreme Court of the United States indicating they will overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade. Regardless of that decision, when it formally is announced, abortions will remain legal in New York following a 2019 decision to codify Roe v. Wade into state law.

“The legislation we advanced for reproductive health rights in New York will insure anti-choice states aren’t targeting individuals who come to our state to exercise they are right to choose,” says Assemblyman Harry Bronson.

Senator Jeremy Cooney spoke about the challenges to create policies surrounding hot button issues.

“We often hear when we talk about gun violence or gun control or gun safety we get emotional and we get seized up. Some of us are looking for bolder action, some of us are looking to roll things back, but that’s not what we, as a majority delegation, are looking to do. What we’re looking towards is the safety of our families the safety of our communities the safety of our streets,” Senator Cooney says.

Assemblyman Demond Meeks discussed his bill which will focus on the role social media plays when it comes to gun violence.

“I am proud to have been able to introduce and pass legislation that will establish the Task Force on Social Media and Violent Extremism. This bill will help us to understand how online platforms have facilitated and promoted hate and domestic terrorism,” says Assemblyman Meeks.

The legislation passed last week and officially signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday includes expanding New York’s 2019 Red Flag law, raising the age to purchase a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21, determining and establishing technology to microstamp ammunition, and more.

Partner at Brenna Boyce Law Firm, Sheldon Boyce explains when it comes to court challenges, the new measure requiring a license for a semi-automatic is one of the more controversial ones.

“Every section and subdivision they just added where it says ‘no pistol or revolver,’ now it says ‘…or semi automatic rifle;’ so they’ll have to go through the whole full-blown pistol permit system through the county that the person lives in,” Boyce says.

Assemblyman Demond Meeks says there is more work that needs to be done on gun control measures. He’s introduced a bill for next session which will require individuals in New York State to complete a five hour gun safety course before being allowed to purchase a firearm or ammunition.