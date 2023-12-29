ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will bring changes to future election cycles across New York State. In an effort to boost voter turnout, the bill will move many local county and town elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.

The decision is also drawing criticism from some lawmakers. It was signed into law last Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend.

While it shares support from Democrats, including those in Monroe County, some members of the local Republican Party disagree. They share concerns with voter turnout and significance of local issues and races on the ballot.

“While you’re moving some elections off the odd years, you’re still going to have odd year elections. But now, they’re even less important. You’ll only dilute and diminish turnout for the offices still on odd years,” said Assemblymember Josh Jensen, (R) – 134th Assembly District, “When you have an even-expanded ballot that’s longer, and makes voters take more time in the ballot box, you’re going to have even more falloff.”

When the bill came before the state Assembly over the summer, Jensen proposed an amendment that, he says, would allow for local governments to opt-in to the change, as opposed to a mandate.

Jensen says races like county legislature and town board may get lost on the ballot.

Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, shared the following statement to News 8 in support of the legislation:

“The Voting Rights legislation that Governor Kathy Hochul signed recently will make it easier to vote in the local elections that affect us most directly and will save New York money.

The argument that moving these elections to even years will distract from local issues is a myth. States that host local elections in even years report higher turnout for those races because the public (and media) is more focused on it being an election year. Here in New York, we already see substantially higher voter turnout in even years, meaning every voter has a stronger voice.

I applaud the Governor for signing this legislation, which has the support of voting rights advocates nationwide. Democracy works best when all eligible voters can participate, and this law moves us closer to achieving that.”

Gov. Hochul called the legislation a ‘meaningful first step,’ adding she would support a constitutional amendment to align all election years in the future.

The law will affect state elections beginning in 2025.