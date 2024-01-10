ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – There’s a renewed push on Congress from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for emergency funding toward the WIC program, which provides critical services for low-income women, infants, and children.

Gillibrand is calling for nearly $1.5 billion in additional funds for WIC, as the program faces a major financial shortfall if Congress fails to pass a spending increase by January 19.

With rising food prices and more demand seen for the WIC program in recent years, there’s concern over just how many families can be served through it going forward, should the funding not pass.

“Preschoolers would be denied the nutrition assistance they need to grow healthy and strong. Pregnant women would be denied the help they need to get a healthy diet, and new mothers and their babies would be abandoned at a time that is critical for their health and well-being,” said Gillibrand.

This week, Gillibrand issued a letter to the House and Senate calling for the funds to support the program.

Those impacts would also be felt here at home as the demand for these services has gone up.

“If we don’t receive additional funding, food costs are going up. We’re not going to be able to reach as many people as we would like. Especially here in the Rochester community, the volume and number of families we have has increased. We’d want to make sure we have funding to be able to provide the benefits for all of our WIC families,” said Keri Santos, WIC program manager for the Anthony Jordan Health Center in Rochester.

Gillibrand says she’s hopeful Congress will decide to close the gap in funding.

“It’s imperative Congress fully fund WIC to an adequate level that will serve the programs projected caseload, prevent families from being put on waitlists, or kicked off the program, and continue more than 25 years of bipartisan support,” said Gillibrand.