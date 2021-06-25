Lawmaker wants to give Palmyra trailer park residents ‘teeth’ in their fight

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week, we reported on Marquart Village trailer park in Palmyra. Residents there have complained about a number of things, including what they say are health code violations. Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (R-District 130) wants to take this situation to the town and the county health department.

Manktelow says it might be time for him to facilitate meetings between the town, the residents, and possibly explore taking action via legislation. Not just for these residents, but for all of those at mobile home parks across the state.

Manktelow says situations like Marquart Village, happen too often. “Again, I think our residents who live in these mobile home parks are definitely being taken advantage of again,” he says.

As News 8 reported, at Marquart Village, residents are complaining about ‘do it yourself’ manhole covers over septic tanks, raw waste, undrinkable water, bills for water as high as $60 per month, and broken leases.

“I think from our level, the State level…we need to work with our local municipalities,” he says.

News 8’s calls to the town, health department, and operators of the park have gone unanswered. Manktelow says the residents need some ‘teeth’ in this fight.

“One of the things I’ll do right off the bat is to set up some meetings with the town, with the health department, and with the code enforcement officer to see if there’s something we need to do to push legislation forward,” he says.

Legislation he says to help residents at Marquart Village and other mobile home communities. Manktelow feels at least with this park, the fixes would be relatively simple to do.

“These are fixes that…I feel as a property owner leasing to an individual, that’s our responsibility, we should be taking care of that,” he says.

Manktelow says these residents need to be represented properly. Another step might be to reach out to the State Attorney General’s Office, something some of the residents told News 8 they’re going to do.

“It kills my heart,” he says of the situation.