Law provides resources to veterans who experienced sexual assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed new legislation that connects veterans who experience sexual assault with resources.

The law requires veteran services to have links to treatments and counseling available on their website.

“Far too many veterans have experienced sexual trauma in the military, which can lead to life-long consequences and years of recovery,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“It is our duty to support our veterans once they get home, and this new law will help survivors of military sexual trauma find the resources they need to seek help and counseling and move onto the next chapter of their lives.”

The law will go into effect in 90 days.