Laughs to support Willow Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polite Ink. is back with this year’s edition of “Oh Watta Night” this Saturday, November 16 at The Little Theatre.

The pre-show festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Karen Craft and Corrie Spike Carter of Polite Ink. discussed what’s on tap for this third edition of “Oh Watta Night” Monday during News 8 at Noon.

Thanks to generous sponsorship, all of the ticket proceeds from this night of comedy will benefit the Willow Domestic Violence Center. “You’re going to see more improv,” said Spike Carter of the show. “You’re going to see original sketches that we’ve written. Karen wrote an amazing one where we have these two Italian sisters and we put on what we call ‘Al Dente’ and it’s a cooking show and you’ll see some singing and dancing and that sort of thing. So it’s really zany and it’s really silly, but it’s fun.”

Improv is fun for both the audience and the performers of Polite Ink. “We all have such a trust for each other on stage,” Craft said. “No matter what is thrown at us, we know we have each other’s back. Or we throw each other under the bus, you know! It just depends on the day.”

Spike Carter said “Oh Watta Night” is a great way to enjoy a night out before the craziness of the holiday season. “We’re doing this for Willow Domestic Violence Center, which is for people who have been through a lot of trouble, trauma, and a lot of heaviness in their life. But if you come to our show on November 16th, it’s a moment to really just be uplifted and be silly and just be joyful. You don’t have to do anything – just show up and be able to just relax, and we can use our talents. I can’t do taxes. I can’t fix cars. I mean the list is long. But we can do this and we can use our talents to help Willow.”

You. Will. Laugh.

Get your tickets ahead of time online at Polite Ink. or The Little Theatre.