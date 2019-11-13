Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

The closed doors of the Trump impeachment investigation are swinging wide open.

When the gavel strikes at the start of the House hearing on Wednesday morning, America and the rest of the world will have the chance to see and hear for themselves for the first time about President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine and consider whether they are, in fact, impeachable offenses.

“Tough decisions were presented today,” says Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade. He gave his proposals on how to prevent another fiscal mess for the district in 2020.

There is now a plan in place, school board approved, that includes reductions to health care, cash capital, and things like extended learning day. But the cut proposal with the most attention, is the possible staff reduction at five percent, equal to about $10 million.

“Some will be going through (and cutting) vacancies, but there will be layoffs moving forward. I will not allow us to overspend this year,” said Dade.

The Monroe County Legislature approved a controversial new bill that would punish people who are found to have harassed first responders.

The bill sparked debate in legislative chambers on Tuesday night. It passed 17-10.

The bill defines harassment broadly, everything from annoying a first responder to assaulting one. Punishments include jail time and/or an up to $5,000 fine.

Former State Assemblyman Joe Errigo is due in court on Wednesday. Errigo pleaded not guilty after being indicted on bribery charges.

We have a new record low temperature in the books for Rochester today. As of 6 a.m., Rochester dropped to 15°. The old record was 17° set in 2013. Meanwhile, lake-effect snow continues to fall across parts of the area this morning as the arctic assault of record cold air continues to stream across the warmer waters of Lake Ontario. Bursts of heavy snow will be possible across some areas primarily from Rochester north and east into Wayne County through the morning drive. Travel conditions on many side roads remain poor, and with the visibility