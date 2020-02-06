Former coach files notice to sue Webster schools, town, police department

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Webster Central School District employee who was found not guilty of rape has filed a notice to sue the Town of Webster and the Webster School District.

The former Webster teacher and coach Kali Watkins was found not guilty after prosecutors claimed he raped a 14-year-old student in a locker room at Webster Schroeder High School.

In a notice of claim, Watkins alleges the investigation into the claims of rape against him were careless, reckless and inappropriate from both the district and the Webster Police Department.

The notice of claim alleges that the district and the police department “obtained irrelevant information and made it available to the public in order to embarrass, harass and alarm” Watkins.

The claim also said that both parties failed to investigate evidence that would have exonerated him.

Watkins is seeking $500,000 from the district and $500,000 from the town and the police department claiming “loss of liberty, loss of reputation, loss of employment, loss of dignity, emotional distress and attorney fees.”

