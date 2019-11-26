Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Among new developments in the murder investigation surrounding the parents of the little boy found on a porch 10 weeks ago: Two bodies have been positively identified, and the focus is now on trying to identify a third victim.

Authorities working this case have been very tight-lipped about all of it, but Monday, a few more pieces of a very complicated puzzle fell into place.

The three Albion middle school students charged after making threats on social media against the middle school are expected to return to court on Tuesday.

They were also suspended after making those threats.

According to the police, the students were developing a ‘plan of violence’ with a specific target date.

One of the three people charged for car break-ins in Henrietta last week — that resulted in a crash involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office car — is expected to return to court on Tuesday.

25-year-old Trey Riggins was a passengers in a second car that was not involved in the crash, but did cause a short chase.

The Clarksville teen accused of killing his parents is scheduled to appear in court today.

17-year-old William Larson, jr. was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of manslaughter in the first degree.

The woman accused of killing her son in April of 2018 is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday.

Hanane Mouhib is charged with murder for the death of her 7-year-old son.

In the weeks leading up to the child’s killing — deputies responded twice to Mouhib’s home in the town of Sweden.

Rochester City Council is officially accepting applications for people to sit on the Police Accountability Board.

The nine-member board will have the power to investigate complaints, review police practices, and recommend changes.

Anyone interested in applying can read the board requirements and responsibilities here. Applications are due by November 27 and the appointments will be made on January 6.

The Henrietta Town Board learned more about the proposed medical center at Marketplace Mall.

It would create “The University of Rochester Orthopaedics and Physical performance center” — a surgical center — inside the space formerly occupied by Sears.

The next step in the process will be an environmental review. Construction could begin as early as the spring.

Today is officially pickup day for those who ordered a pie from Special Touch Bakery.

More than 1,000 pies are expected to be picked up by customers. The pies are created by talented bakers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Today will once again present another great opportunity to take care of some outdoor chores ahead of the wind and rain we expect tomorrow in addition to the colder air that follows for the holiday weekend. That will be followed by another complex and multifaceted system moving in this weekend that will allow for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain to spread across the area.