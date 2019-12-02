Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Check out the area’s closings and delays, the hourly, daily and the 8-day forecast, traffic, interactive radar, weather cameras, and what you should know about snow tires all in our live, updated guide for the early December snowstorm.

A number of airlines are offering holiday fliers some relief from potential travel headaches on Monday.

With widespread winter storm impacting the northeast, some airlines are waiving flight change fees.

JetBlue is waiving change or cancel fees and fare differences for customers flying in or out of the Greater Rochester International Airport.

A county public hearing will take place on Monday to discuss the new annoyance law aimed at protecting first responders and law enforcement.

It was passed by the legislature but those against it say it’s vague and violates first amendments rights.

It makes harassing or annoying a first responder a crime punishable by either jail time or a fine. Protesters are expected to be at the meeting on Monday.

A woman from Rochester was hospitalized after an armed abduction on Sunday on Lime Street in Rochester at around 2:30 a.m.

Rochester Police officers located the victim, 28, near Forbes Street. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Monday is Cyber Monday and as retailers draw millions to their website for the best deals, hackers and online thieves are ready to pounce on your personal information and steal your identity.

Local security experts said the best way to shop online is to log on to the actual retailer’s website rather than those link you get in your email or ads on social media.

What a mess! Rochester had less than a tenth of an inch of freezing rain followed by three hours of HEAVY sleet and now snow. It has been snowing almost continuously in the Flower City since about 2 p.m. yesterday and the snow of varying intensity will continue today, the heaviest falling this morning.

This all part of a large storm system off the coast. The moisture off the Atlantic and a northeasterly wind off of Lake Ontario will allow for the heaviest snow totals today to be observed over Wayne County and the central Finger Lakes. Totals from the storm by this evening across eastern Wayne County could be closer to a foot of snow while Western Genesee County past Batavia could be looking at just a couple of inches, if that.

Driving around the Greater Rochester Area this morning will be slow. Make sure to give yourself extra time to go about your morning as we will have nearly half a foot for much of Monroe County. The storm slowly weakens throughout Monday and slides northward, allowing for snow showers to continue through the afternoon, but decrease in snowfall rates down to just a few flurries here and there later in the day. Temperatures stay below freezing.