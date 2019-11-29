Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a newborn child.

About 9 p.m. on Thursday, the RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a baby that was brought into the hospital deceased.

The recently born baby boy was determined to have died as a result of unknown circumstance.

Greece Police are investigating a crash that happened late on Thursday night involving four cars on Long Pond Road.

According to police, they believe the car was traveling southbound when, witnesses said a car gong westbound ran through a red light, hitting the car.

Families in Brighton are grieving after a fatal crash on Edgewood Avenue.

A memorial has been set up at the scene of the crash. Two people were killed and a child is critically injured after a car jumped the curb and hit them as they walked on the sidewalk.

New York State Police arrested a drunk driver, who was responsible for causing a head-on crash, on Thursday while heading the wrong way in Irondequoit on Interstate 590.

Troopers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Troopers identified the wrong-way driver as Khang Le. Lee was arrested for driving while intoxicated and he was processed at the State Police station. Troopers said that Le’s B.A.C. was .21.

The Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department will host a blood drive in memory of one of its volunteer firefighters.

Earl Adams past away last July from a form of cancer. Adams had been a lifelong blood donor.

His family said hosting a blood drive in his memory continues his spirit of giving.

The blood drive will go from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department.

With the holiday season upon us, many are looking for ways to give back.

Whether it’s ringing bells for the Salvation Army, packing up a box for Willow Domestic Violence Center’s Purple Box Campaign, or donating warm coats, the Rochester Community has always had a history of lending a helping hand.

A 2018 ‘Volunteering in America’ report found that Rochester had the second highest volunteer rate among cities across the U.S.

We’ve got overcast skies to start this Black Friday. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and will not move much from there as colder air continues to pour south over New York State. We do expect a bit of clearing this afternoon for partial sun, but it does not look like much to get excited about. There will be some clearing overnight and temperatures drop back into the 20s as high pressure slowly sags southward from Canada.