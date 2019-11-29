Police investigating the death of a newborn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a newborn child.
About 9 p.m. on Thursday, the RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a baby that was brought into the hospital deceased.
The recently born baby boy was determined to have died as a result of unknown circumstance.
RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident. According to RPD, an autopsy will be performed in the next couple days to help determine a cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing, but check back with us as we continue to update this story as information becomes available.