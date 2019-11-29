Police investigating the death of a newborn

Latest News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a newborn child.

About 9 p.m. on Thursday, the RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a baby that was brought into the hospital deceased.

The recently born baby boy was determined to have died as a result of unknown circumstance.

RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident. According to RPD, an autopsy will be performed in the next couple days to help determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, but check back with us as we continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss