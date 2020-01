ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was hospitalized after an early morning crash on University Avenue in Rochester.

Police responded to the call just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a vehicle stuck in the median.

Police were able to determine that the driver lost control of the car and struck the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but was determined to not have any injuries.

No charges have been filed.