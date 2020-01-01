New criminal justice reform law takes effect today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New criminal justice reform laws take effect in New York on Wednesday, January 1.

Under the new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York State will eliminate cash bail for most low-level offenders.

A number of inmates have already been released form the Monroe County Jail in preparations for the new laws.

MORE: Local law enforcement groups request delay on criminal justice laws

Instead of being taken to jail, offenders will be given an appearance ticket for a court date.

Law enforcement across the state have been calling for a delay on the laws.